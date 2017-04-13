Better Business Bureau suggests ways to avoid identity theft

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A recent study revealed identity fraud reached a record high in the United States with 15.5 million victims in 2016, which is up 16 percent from 2015. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is here to offer suggestions on how you can avoid identity theft.

The BBB suggests you should shred statements and applications with personal information on it, do not carry social security numbers or account numbers on your person, secure personal documents at home, monitor bank and credit card accounts and never use e-mail to communicate personal information.

Additionally, the BBB will host its annual “Shred Day” on Saturday, April 15, which offers an easy and safe way to dispose of sensitive, but outdated materials.

Chris Thetford from the Better Business Bureau joins us for advice on how to safeguard your personal information.

For more information, visit www.bbb.org.

“Shred Day”

Saturday, April 15 at the Saint Louis Galleria

Near Interstate 64 and Brentwood Boulevard in Richmond Heights, MO

9 am to 12 pm