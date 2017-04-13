× Cardinal Cupich to lead Walk for Peace through Englewood

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Archbishop of Chicago will lead a Walk for Peace through the Englewood neighborhood on Good Friday.

Cardinal Blase Cupich has invited Chicagoans to join him in tracing the Stations of the Cross and pausing along the way to remember the victims of violence. Pope Francis pledged to accompany participants in prayer as he walks the Way of the Cross in Rome’s Colosseum that day.

A statement from the archdiocese says the walk has been organized as an opportunity for people to come together and demonstrate the power of peace through prayer in the wake of continued violence in the city.

The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday in front of St. Benedict the African Church .