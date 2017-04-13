× Cardinals announce Lou Brock recently diagnosed with bone cancer

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Former Cardinals left fielder and Hall of Famer Lou Brock is undergoing treatment for cancer. He was recently diagnosed and is currently undergoing treatment for Multiple Myeloma. He has been undergoing treatment in St. Louis.

The news broke after Brock cancelled his April 25th Budweiser Bash appearance at Busch Stadium.

“I am disappointed that I won’t be able to make the event,” Brock said in a release to the media. “Jackie and I appreciate the prayers and support we have received from our many friends and fans in the Cardinals community. We count ourselves blessed that I am receiving the best possible medical treatment and we look forward to seeing many more Cardinals World Series Championships in the future.”

People diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma typically survive for 4-5 years with treatment. Multiple myeloma is a cancer formed by malignant plasma cells. These cells are found in the bone marrow and are an important part of the immune system.

The American Cancer Society says that, “In multiple myeloma, the overgrowth of plasma cells in the bone marrow can crowd out normal blood-forming cells, leading to low blood counts. This can cause anemia – a shortage of red blood cells. People with anemia become pale, weak, and fatigued. Multiple myeloma can also cause the level of platelets in the blood to become low (called thrombocytopenia). This can lead to increased bleeding and bruising. Another condition that can develop is leukopenia – a shortage of normal white blood cells. This can lead to problems fighting infections.”

There has been some concern for the Cardinal great’s health over the past few years. Brock had an infection related to a diabetic condition in 2015. This resulted in an amputation of his left leg, just below the knee. He was fitted with a prosthetic and was able to throw the first pitch at 2016’s home opener.

Brock joined the Cardinals in the summer of 1964 after the infamous trade with the cubs. He retired in 1979, and went into the Hall of Fame in 1985.