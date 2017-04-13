× Endangered Silvery Advisory issued for North County woman with Alzheimer’s

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The St. Ann Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing woman.

Sallie Pearl Williams was last seen leaving her Velda Village home around midnight. She is a black female,85-years-old, 5’2″, 146 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.

She was wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants.

Mrs. Williams has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Police say she left her residence on foot with an unknown direction of travel. She typically walks up to four miles for exercise, but has not returned home.

If you have any information related to the endangered missing person immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency. You can also call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-427-8000.