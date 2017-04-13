Forest Park Trolley service returns this weekend

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The Forest Park Trolley bus service is about to return for another season but this year there`s a new twist. The trolley bus, which takes people to Forest Park attractions, returns for its seventh season this Saturday.

But this year for the first time there will be two buses instead of just one.

The blue route will serve the west side of Forest Park with stops the Zoo, the Art Museum, the Grand Basin and the World`s Fair Pavilion. The green route will service the east side of the park and stop at the Jewel Box, the Science Center and Planetarium. Both routes will stop at the History Museum, the Muny, the Boathouse and Visitor and Education Center.

Officials say the two buses will move people quicker and help to navigate around park construction projects.

“Going from two loops instead of one means that you can get really anywhere in the park you want a little bit quicker by the trolley rather than one long route and you have to hit every venue until you get to where you want to go. It actually will distribute people and get them to where they want to go much quicker,” said Ray Friem, the Executive Director of Metro Transit.

The service runs daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Labor Day. All day tickets for adults are just $2; kids from 5-12 years old are only $1.

For more details visit: forestparkforever.org

Forest Park Trolley bus service starts this Saturday and runs through Labor Day. 2 routes this yr; 9am-7pm daily. pic.twitter.com/bLw0zSFfpN — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) April 13, 2017