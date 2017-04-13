‘Hunt for a Cure’ to take place April 15

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Saturday, April 15, Queeny Park and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Gateway Chapter will host the state’s largest Easter egg Hunt, “Hunt for the Cure,” containing 75,000 eggs. The money raised from the hunt will go toward the “hunt” for a cure for those living with leukemia and lymphoma.

The mission of LLS is to provide financial aid to patients and their families by giving financial support, education and support groups and support these children as they return to school after treatment. In 2016, the Gateway Chapter donated $1.014 million through events such as “Hunt for the Cure” and 5K Walks and Runs. Additionally, another $4 million will go toward research and financial support as of April 5.

Anne and Jackie Albrecht from LLS Gateway Chapter join us for more on this weekend’s “Hunt for a Cure.”

For more information, visit www.lls.org/gateway.

Hunt for a Cure

Saturday, April 15; 10 am to 12 pm

Registration begins at 8:30 am

Queeny Park

550 Weidman Road, Ballwin