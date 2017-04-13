× Lucas Crossing third-grader brings gun to school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A school safety officer confiscated a gun from third-grade student at Lucas Crossing Elementary on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the Normandy Schools Collaborative, security officers located the gun in the student’s desk.

No students or school employees were harmed in the incident.

The student’s parents were notified and the incident reported to the Missouri Department of Social Services. The student will be disciplined in accordance with the Normandy Student Code of Conduct.

The district has made counselors available for any students and staff who need support.

Lucas Crossing Elementary is located on the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus.