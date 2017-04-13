× Major Case Squad: Unconscious Madison man dies after discovery on road

MADISON, IL (KTVI) – The Major Case Squad has been activated after an injured unconscious man was found lying in the road on April 9th. Nicholas Roberts died from his injuries Wednesday.

The Madison Illinois Police Department received a call about a man on Big Bend Road just east of Illinois Route 203 on Sunday after 5am. Roberts was showed signs of trauma and was taken to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead on April 12th and placed on life support for organ donation.

Major Case Squad investigators want to know more about the events that led up to Roberts’ death. They are looking for anyone who may have information about the hours before he was discovered on Big Bend road.

Please call the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7753 if you have any information.