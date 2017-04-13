× Man charged with killing outside Kansas City nightclub

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a man has been charged with a fatal shooting outside a Kansas City nightclub.

Court records say a warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of 24-year-old Juan Bravo-Leon, of Kansas City. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action counts in the killing of 33-year-old Andres Garcia-Jiminez.

Court records say police found Garcia-Jiminez dead in October in the parking lot of the Palmeras Disco.

Witnesses said Bravo-Leon and Garcia-Jiminez bumped into each other inside the club and argued. Bravo-Leon is accused of following the victim to the parking lot and firing into the ground before shooting the victim in the chest.

Court records say Bravo-Leon told police he accidentally shot the victim. Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.