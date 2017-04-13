March of Dimes supports Zika virus research

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Zika crisis began in 2016. Since, the March of Dimes has raised money to support scientists in their fight to find preventative measures against the disease, particularly for mothers and babies. The Zika virus can easily be transmitted from the mother to her unborn baby, causing birth defects or premature birth.

Because of funds raised by the March of Dimes, scientists were able to find a “weak” spot in the virus in order to create medications and other drugs to attack the disease. Saturday, April 29, March for Dimes is hosting the St. Louis March for Babies walk. The walk is designed to raise money to benefit scientists researching ways to protect moms and their babies from the Zika virus.

Dr. F Sessions Cole, Chief of Newborn Medicine at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Indira U. Mysorekar of Washington University School of Medicine join us for more on the St. Louis March for Babies.

For more information, visit www.marchforbabies.org/event/stlouismo or call 314-513-9955.

St. Louis March for Babies

Forest Park, Upper Muny Lot

Saturday, April 29

Registration at 8 am; Walk starts at 9 am