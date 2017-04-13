× Margie’s Money Saver- Women’s sandals, flip flop sale at JCPenney

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Slip into summer with these sandals and save. Right now at JCPenney online, a selection of women’s sandals drop from $55 to just $18.

You will need a coupon code to get this deal.

Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with your $99 purchase. You can also choose in store pick up to save on shipping.

This offer is good through Saturday, April 15th.

Coupon Code: 27DEALS

If you purchase more sandals use Coupon Code: 27SHOP

To shop visit: jcpenney.com