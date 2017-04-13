× Portage Des Sioux power outages caused by theft of $28,000 in wire

PORTAGE DES SIOUX, MO (KTVI) – A Maryland Heights man is charged with stealing $28,000 worth of copper and ground wires from Ameren Electric. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch David Robison faces seven counts of felony stealing and tampering.

Police say he allegedly cut and stole thousands of feet of copper and ground wires from Ameren utility poles in Portage Des Sioux. The thefts caused power outages in the area.