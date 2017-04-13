St. Bridget of Kildare leads the way in annual Archbishop Diaper Drive

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Diapers can be extremely expensive. According to Pediatrics’ Magazine, “keeping a baby in diapers costs $936 a year; that’s 80 a month.” In order to financially support struggling families, the Archdiocese of St. Louis is hosting the Diaper Drive.

Last year, the Archdiocese brought in over 125,000 diapers and this year, they hope to double those numbers. To this point, St. Bridget of Kildare in Pacific has brought in over 10,000 diapers for the Diaper Drive.

Diapers are important to the daily function of a family. Without diapers, children are not able to go to daycare; if they try to stretch the number of diapers, children get sick and are still unable to attend daycare. In Federal programs, often times mothers are required to be in training or school. If they are unable to send their child to daycare, the chance of losing their federal aid becomes significantly higher.

Deacon Jim Carter of the Archdiocese of St. Louis joins us for more on importance of the Archbishop Diaper Drive.

If you wish to donate, interested viewers can drop off diapers at your local parish April 15 or 16. If you are unable to find a participating parish, food pantries, crisis nurseries and pregnancy assistance centers accept donations as well.