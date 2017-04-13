St. Louis area leaders hold MetroLink safety meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-After two recent murders in less than one month on MetroLink, area officials gathered to decided what to do next to make the transportation system safer.

St. Clair County Board Chairman, Mark Kern and Sheriff Rick Watson actually took MetroLink from Fairview Heights to the meeting in Clayton. That is where they met with St. Louis Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson, County Executive Steve Stenger and St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar.

The group is working on two ways to make MetroLink safer; having turnstiles that ticket holders have to pass through and more visible officers. They expect to present the plan to Jon Nations at Metro in a few weeks after Lyda Krewson becomes mayor.