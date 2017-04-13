× Two hospitalized after fleeing suspect crashes into another vehicle

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Two people were hospitalized Thursday in critical condition after a man crashed into another car while fleeing from police.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the chase began around 2:40 p.m. near Barrett Street and N. Grand Boulevard.

Officers spotted the wanted suspect and attempted an arrest. The suspect sped away from police, eventually striking another vehicle at Grand and Emily Street.

A passenger in that second car and a person in the suspect’s vehicle were taken to a local hospital.