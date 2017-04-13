Watch live: April the pregnant giraffe’s belly is bulging

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say that the giraffe’s pregnancy is headed in the right direction. An update from the team says: “We did note significant movement from the calf today during observation times.”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Thursday morning:

“She is “out of it” were keepers comments this morning; noting distracted behavior versus her normal inquisitive, treat begging, self. Significant bulging of the belly also noted.

Backend slightly damp but nothing to get excited about yet. We are still observing light discharge on a daily basis.”

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Wednesday night:

“All remains as reported earlier.

Big and happy. We did note significant movement from the calf today during observation times.

April had a few visitors (industry friends) from out of state that were shocked to see just how large she is. The camera just doesn’t capture actual size/proportions.”