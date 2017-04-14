× 1 dead, 1 injured in Cape Girardeau shooting inside vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – Cape Girardeau police say one person is dead and another is being treated at a hospital after a shooting inside a car.

KFVS reports police say at least three people were riding in a vehicle early Friday when two people were shot.

One of the people was dumped out of the vehicle on a Cape Girardeau street. That person died.

A second shooting victim jumped out of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital.

Police say one suspect is in custody.

Further details were not immediately released.

