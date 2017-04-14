Blues Prepare for Game Two vs Wild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate is in St. Paul, Minnesota with the Blues and their playoff series against the Wild. Game One was won by the Blues 2-1 on Wednesday night, thanks to a 51 save performance by Jake Allen in goal. Zac gets the Blues reaction to Allen's superb effort in Game One.

Game Two of the Blues vs Wild playoff series will be Friday night in Minnesota with the Blues looking to take a 2-0 series lead. But the Note knows they must play much better in certain areas to grab the 2-0 series lead. Zac Choate has the Game Two plan for the Blues.