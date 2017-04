Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The six cattle that escaped a north St. Louis slaughterhouse a few weeks ago are now getting veterinary care. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the animals are receiving treatment at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

A GoFundMe page has already raised nearly $9,000 for the animal's care. Former Blues Player David Backes and his wife Kelly say they'll match up to $15,000 in donations.