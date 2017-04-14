Craft Alliance Center, Bissinger’s Chocolate celebrate Makers Ball

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Friday, April 21, the Craft Alliance Center of Art and Bissinger’s Chocolate are joining forces for the Makers Ball, a night of crafts, craft brews and spirits and chocolate.

The Makers Ball is celebrating its 20th anniversary celebrating imagination, skill and the dedication of artists from all crafts. The event will feature handmade objects from local crafters as well as wine, beer and spirits with their perfect chocolate pairing.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Craft Alliance Center of Art to support education, artist exhibitions and community programs.

Executive director for Craft Alliance Center of Art Boo McLoughlin and Chief Chocolatier at Bissinger’s Dave Owen join us for more information on the Makers Ball.

For more information, visit www.craftalliance.org/events/makers-ball.

The “Makers Ball”

Friday, April 21 from 6pm to 11pm

Caramel Room at Bissinger’s

1600 North Broadway

Dress Code: Craft Cocktail Attire

Visit them on their various social media outlets:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/craftalliance

Twitter: @craftalliance

Instagram: @craftalliance