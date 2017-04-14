Dr. Rani Whitfield, Shanti Das discuss health factors live from Atlanta

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – As the saying goes, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” But, what if you did not have access to fresh, clean fruit like apples? Did you know where you live, your access to healthy food and your exposure to junk food all increase your risks of stroke? Medical advocates cite that your zip code (where you live) and your access to a healthy lifestyle may be a better indicator of your health risks than your genetics.

‘Tha Hip Hop Doc’ Dr. Rani Whitfield and American Heart Association celebrity ambassador Shanti Das join us live from Atlanta to discuss different aspects of life that impact your health.