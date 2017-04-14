× Feds seek forfeiture in $10M Missouri investment scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The federal government has filed a civil lawsuit seeking the property forfeiture of a Missouri business owner who was under investigation for a $10 million investment fraud scheme before he killed himself last year.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Larson of the Western District of Missouri says in a news release that the complaint unsealed Friday alleges Mark Sellers stole millions from about 100 investors through his firm, Selden Companies, LLC, from December 2007 through at least 2015.

The lawsuit alleges Sellers committed mail fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud.

It seeks forfeiture of his former home in Kansas City, Mo., a 2014 Porsche and 77 pieces of jewelry seized by law enforcement. It also seeks the proceeds of five insurance policies cashed with death benefits totaling $6 million.