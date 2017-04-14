Forest Park welcomes back trolley, celebrates 7 years of service

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Celebrating its seventh season of service, the Forest Park Trolley will officially return Saturday, April 15. As Forest Park gets busier, parking becomes more and more limited. The trolley provides a way for guests to visit the 300-acre park and all it has to offer without worrying about finding a parking spot.

New this season to the trolley – there will be two Forest Park Trolley routes. The Blue trolley route will serve the western side of the park highlighting the World’s Fiar Pavilion, the Saint Louis Zoo and Emerson Grand Basin. The Green trolley route will navigate the eastern side of Forest Park and features The Jewel Box, and the St. Louis Science Center and Planetarium.

The Trolley will operate daily from 9am to 7pm. For unlimited rides around the park, tickets are $2 for adults and $1 for children 5-12 and children under the age of 4 are free.

Metro communications director Patti Beck and Stephen Schenkenberg from Forest Park Forever joins us for more information on the Trolley launch tomorrow, April 15.

For more information, visit http://www.metrostlouis.org or call 314-231-2345.