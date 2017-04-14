× Former assistant principal jailed for alleged sex crimes

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a former school administrator in the Ferguson-Florissant School District for alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

According to the Florissant Police Department, authorities were notified that Walter Collie, a former assistant principal at McCluer North High School, was involved in a sexual relationship with a juvenile student at the school between January and February.

Collie, 47, was charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree rape. He remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 bond.

In a letter to McCluer North parents, the district said Collie resigned from his post in February.