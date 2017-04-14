Live video: Zoo watching for April the giraffe’s active labor

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say that the giraffe’s pregnancy is headed in the right direction. An update from the team says that they are waiting for active labor.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Friday morning:

“April is already out and enjoying the sunshine for the day. Grain intake remains moderate. Light discharge continues. Otherwise, all is normal and well – as expected. The only real drastic changes we will see from here is active labor – no much more change / development can occur.

Again – please excuse the sporadic/tardy post times this month. We are in construction/opening mode and routines are no longer routines on the April the Giraffe side of our operation.”

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Thursday night:

“Not much to say this evening, as we covered quite a bit earlier in our live video Q&A and when crashing the Vet Visit with April.

April is doing great with light discharge. Appetite is so so.

Some people inquired about Oliver’s behavior with April earlier this evening. He was not being “aggressive” -but he was certainly showing his dominance. You may have noticed his playful necking behaviors (not true aggressive necking behavior), his blocking her movements, etc. This is all part of the fun an games of a young bull. At no time did he pose and serious threat to April of her calf…her laying down puts more force on the womb/calf, than light head bumps from Oliver.”