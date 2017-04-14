Medical expert suggests ways to combat spring allergies

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Spring is here, but so are the spring time allergies. According to the St. Louis County Pollen and Mold Center, oak, willow and ask tree pollen were the worst offenders this week. When there is rain in the forecast, we can expect relief from the problem; but, windy weather causes more allergy issues.

Medical experts recommend several different ways to address springtime allergies. In the home, they suggest to keep your windows closed, particularly if you are allergic to grass, pollen or trees, and to also avoid contact with dust collecting items such as curtains and carpets. In terms of health and personal hygiene tips, take a shower and wash your hair to remove any pollen or allergens from the outdoors.

There are also allergy treatment options such as Xyzal Allergy 24 Hour Relief. This medication providers those suffering from allergies with all-day and all-night relief from symptoms, a better night’s sleep and clinically proven relief from indoor and outdoor allergies within 60 minutes.

Medical director at St. Charles Total Access Urgent Care Annu TerKonda joins us for tips to combat spring allergies.