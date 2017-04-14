× Missouri moves closer to adopting prescription drug tracking program

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Missouri is moving closer to adopting a prescription drug tracking program.

State senators voted to create a database to allow doctors and pharmacists to see when patients are prescribed and receive medications. Missouri is the last state to adopt such a program.

Senators changed the house bill to make it mandatory in most cases for doctors to check the database before prescribing addictive drugs.

The bill now goes back to the house for review.