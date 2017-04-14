Pedestrian struck and killed along Goodfellow

A pedestrian was struck and killed shortly before midnight at Natural Bridge and Goodfellow in north St. Louis City.
Investigators said a man was walking east on the southside of Natural Bridge Road when he was struck by a southbound vehicle while attempting to cross Goodfellow.
Witnesses said the female driver made no attempt to stop and continued driving south on Goodfellow.
The pedestrian, identified as 60-year-old Harlan Cooks, was rushed to a hospital where he died.
Police said the woman was driving a black Jeep Liberty.