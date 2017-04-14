PICTURES: Wizard World Comic Con St Louis 2017 – Costume Contest

Thousands of fans packed the aisles at the Annual Wizard World Comic Con in St Louis this weekend at America’s Center and the Trans World Dome. Fans met their favorite stars from TV and film, as well as comic books artists and animators of their favorite cartoons.
