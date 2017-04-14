Police search for possibly armed suspects after Hazelwood Cabela’s store break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI) - Police are still at the St. Louis Outlet Mall after a break in overnight at one of the stores there. They responded to the scene at around 3:30am.

Hazelwood Police say there was a break in overnight at the Cabela's store. There is police tape up in front of the store and police are there. Several glass doors are broken.

A U-Haul truck is in the Mall parking lot. Police say the two suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran away. It is not clear if the suspects were able to steal any merchandise. There are no descriptions of the suspects right now.

Police say the suspects may be armed. They may have stolen guns from the Cabela's store. There are no descriptions of the suspects right now.

The search for suspects continuing both on the ground and in the air.