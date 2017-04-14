Potholes finally filled near Wright City apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT CITY, MO (KTVI) – Some residents in Wright City who were dodging super-sized potholes now have a much smoother ride.

Deer Run Road leads back to three different apartment complexes and, for years, residents have said it’s been covered with potholes.

None of the apartment complex owners could agree on who was responsible for fixing the road until Fox 2 News did a story about the problem, and the owners began to take a deeper look.

It turns out the Northeast Community Action Corporation owns Wright City North Apartments, one of the three apartment complexes off of Deer Run Drive.

According to spokesperson Brent Engel, the company found an agreement that was made in 1984 between Wright City North Apartments and another complex on the street, Brookview Apartments.

Engel said the agreement stated that the owners of the two apartments are responsible for the maintenance of Deer Run Road 50/50. So Northeast Community Action Corporation sent out someone to fill in all of the potholes.

Neighbors driving by said they were grateful that in some spots they no longer have to worry about blowing out a tire, but they are still a little disappointed. They said it looks like the job was not all the way done because there is a still a massive hole in the middle of Deer Run Road.

“They did just what was necessary, probably to keep some people in the community happy, but we still have work to do and we are going to work on this,” said apartment resident Susan Smith.

Engel said he was told all of the potholes were fixed, but will continue to look into the problem. He also said they are still trying to figure out who the officially owns that road.