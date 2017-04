Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A heated debate at Congressman William Lacy Clay's town hall meeting Friday evening.

Dozens of people turned out at the Schlafly Library in the Central West End, many of them speaking passionately about topics ranging from the Bridgeton landfill to concerns about lack of education in some St. Louis neighborhoods.

Others told Clay they're upset he hasn't shown much presence in the St. Louis region when it comes to tackling issues both at the local and state level.

Clay also addressed topics related to conflicts in Syria, the Affordable Care Act, and internet privacy.