St. Louis Blues head home, playoff games 3 and 4

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis Blues took a big overtime win over the Minnesota Wild to take a 1-0 series lead. Tonight, April 14, is game 2 of the first round of playoffs. And, Sunday April 16 and Wednesday April 19, the St. Louis Blues come back to home ice, with hopefully a 2-0 series lead. Tickets are still available for games three and four.

Attendees to the upcoming home games can expect a variety of surprises. Sunday, guests will find Tarasenko Winter Classic jersey rally towels on each of the chairs, ready to cheer on our St. Louis Blues to victory. There will be a pre-game rally with music, food, drinks and the opportunity to purchase a limited edition Skate Koozie. The koozies are $10 and a portion of the proceeds will go toward Autism Speaks.

Arianna Dougan, who stole the hearts of the St. Louis Blues players and fans, suffers from neuroblastoma. In support of her and her fight against cancer, guests can purchase a “Fight like Arianna” bracelet for $5. Proceeds will benefit the fight to find a cure for neuroblastoma.

Also, the St. Louis Blues are encouraging fans to use the hashtag, #WeAllBleedBlue, when posting to social media like Twitter and Instagram.

Group VP for Ticketing and Marketing Josh Bender joins us to discuss tickets and what to expect from the upcoming home games.

For more information, visit www.stlouisblues.com.