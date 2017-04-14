St. Louis hosts three big collegiate championship events in past 30 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis is rolling with major events downtown. The NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Championships are going on at Chaifetz Arena, wrapping up a hectic 30 days of events that brought plenty of cash into the city.

In less than 30 days, St. Louis has hosted the NCAA Wrestling Championship, the Women’s College Hockey Frozen Four Championship, and now the Women’s Gymnastics National Championships.

“Anytime you have people in downtown spending money, wearing college colors, it is big for us,” said Frank Viverito, president of the St. Louis Sports Commission.

Viverito said between the three events, $15 million and $20 million will have been brought into St. Louis.

“It’s a lot of people, a lot of positive, a great impression of St. Louis on television, and a lot of people coming to St. Louis for the first time,” he said.

The more events you do, the better your resume is, and the more events you get. However, while St. Louis is doing well right now, competition is getting stronger from other cities with new venues and attractions.

“Cities like Indianapolis, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Detroit with their new building, and San Antonio, are challenging for events year to year,” Viverito said.

He said he knows how to improve our chances of not only keeping events but adding some.

“We need to invest in downtown and solve regional issues. Sell St. Louis,” Viverito said.