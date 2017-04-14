St. Louis toddler asks for poop-party; mom’s pictures are amazing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A St. Louis mom got an unexpected answer when she asked her little girl how she would like to celebrate her third birthday. Rebecca's daughter Audrey said she wanted a "poop" theme. Her parents went with it, and gave her the party she wanted.

“I feel like in this time of Facebook and Pinterest, we sometimes get caught up in trying to impress other adults,” Rebecca tells the Huffington Post. "This party wasn’t for me, it was for Audrey.

The party featured poop balloons and a cake. Guests reportedly played "pin the poop," and smashed an emoji-shaped piñata filled with Tootsie Rolls and Hershey’s Kisses. Rebecca even dressed up in a poop costume.

“It was Audrey’s party, so we wanted it to be something that she would love,” Rebecca explains to CBS News. “I love that we’ll look back at pictures and it will represent our quirky girl at three.”

The unconventional party took place in October at the family’s home in St. Louis.