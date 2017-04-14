St. Louis Uncorked coming to remodeled Kiener Plaza in June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A big wine event is headed to the newly remodeled Kiener Plaza this summer.

St. Louis Uncorked will set up shop on June 2 and June 3 with music, food vendors, and more than a dozen wineries. Visitors will also be able to check out a fashion village and family zone as they take in the new improvements to Kiener as well as the first sip of summer.

“This park will be more conducive to concerts festivals, rallies, and events of all types," said Ryan McClure, CityArchRiver spokesman.

The event is free, unless you plan to go VIP for more activities. However, Singer Gavin DeGraw will headline on the main stage at Kiener on Saturday night and that performance will be free!