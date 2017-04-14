STL Moms – Push for more strict legislation on custody agreements

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The issue of whether parents should get joint custody of their children after divorce continues to be debated by Missouri lawmakers. In previous legislation, Missouri government worked to make custody agreements more neutral, without the idea of gender bias. Now, lawmakers are back with a more strict idea of custody agreement legislation.

The new legislation states that when you walk into a court for a custody case, there is the presumption of 50-50 custody of children unless you can prove with “clear and convincing evidence” the other parent should not have custody. Factors include drinking, drugs, mental and physical health of the parent as well as history of domestic or child abuse.

Family attorney Jonathan Marks with the Marks Law Firm joins us for more on lawmakers’ push for shared custody post-divorce.

For more information, visit www.themarkslawfirm.com or www.stlmoms.com.