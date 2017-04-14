Tour de Stooges celebrates 20th annual ‘Three Stooges’ bike ride

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – On Saturday, May 6, the Tour de Stooges celebrates their 20th annual “Three Stooges” themed bike ride down the 100-mile route named after Roger Kramer, one of the Stooges biggest fans and founder of the ride.

There are six different routes to take ranging from 10-miles to 100-miles, for the more ambitious. The ride takes participants through the countryside full of great scenery, farms, fields of wildflowers and local rest stops. After, riders will have an all-you-can eat meal featuring pizzas, salads, soups, sandwiches and more.

George Fero with the Tour de Stooges joins us for more on the upcoming “Three Stooges” themed bike ride.

For more information, visit www.tourdestooges.com.

Tour de Stooges

Saturday, May 6

McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois

$30 for adults; $15 for children 12 to 6; 5 and under is free