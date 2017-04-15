× Blues Win Again 2-1, Take 2-0 Series Lead on Wild

It was an instant replay for the Blues as they won 2-1 for the second straight game in their playoff series with the Minnesota Wild. The victory gives the Blues a 2-0 series lead with the series shifting to St. Louis on Easter Sunday. Unlike Game One, the Blues didn’t need overtime to win the game. Jaden Schwartz’s goal with 2:27 remaining in the game broke a 1-1 tie. The Blues had taken a 1-0 lead in the second period on Joel Edmundson’s second goal of the series. The Wild tied the game on a power play goal by Zach Parise, also his second tally of the series. It was a 1-1 game after two periods.

Jake Allen stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced to win again in the Blues net. The 24 shots were a far cry from the 52 shots he faced in Game One.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was in St. Paul, Minnesota for Game Two and has the Blues post game report.