Cardinals pitcher starts foundation to help children in need

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis Cardinals’ starting pitcher Carlos Martinez is doing more than throwing strikes; he is also working locally to transform the lives of children in need. After a hard childhood being raised in the Dominican, the MLB pitcher is giving back through the game he loves – baseball.

On June 11, Martinez’s foundation will be hosting a fundraiser event in efforts to raise money to start initiatives locally as well as in his hometown of Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. Martinez also sends baseball equipment such as bats, gloves, balls, cleats, etc. to Puerto Plata to encourage more young children to pursue baseball and with their own materials. Additionally, in November, Tsunami Waves in partnership with Albert Pujols and the Pujols Family Foundation will take part in a medical mission trip to the Dominican Republic. The goal is to bring doctors, medicine, check-ups and physicals to areas where medical help is difficult to find or afford.

Business development director Marisa Diaz joins us for more information on Tsunami Waves.

For more information, visit www.tsunamiwavesfoundation.org.

Tsunami Waves’ 3rd Annual Celebrity Bowl/Flamingo Bowl

June 11, 2017

7pm until 11pm

1117 Washington Avenue