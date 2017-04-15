× Illinois doctors travel to help patients get medical pot

SPRINGFIELD, IL (AP) – Some Illinois doctors are traveling to Springfield to help residents enroll in the state’s medical marijuana program.

The State Journal-Register reports Dr. David Footerman of Rockford began seeing patients seeking medical marijuana last month at a Springfield office complex, and Chicago-based internist Dr. Mauricio Consalter has been seeing such patients in Bloomington.

Medical marijuana advocates in Illinois say doctors’ willingness to help patients remains the biggest hurdle to long-term success for the pilot program. The program’s enrollment since fall 2014 stands at 18,300, and the number of potential enrollees is believed to be two to five times higher.

HSHS Medical Group CEO Dr. Loren Hughes says he believes the number of doctors willing to complete paperwork required by the state for patients with one of 40 qualifying chronic medical conditions will keep growing.

