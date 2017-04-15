× Illinois governor candidate Daniel Biss releases tax returns

CHICAGO, IL (AP) – Democratic candidate for Illinois governor Daniel Biss has released five years of personal income tax returns and is calling on other candidates to do the same.

In a statement released Friday, Biss says voters deserve to see how candidates for public office make their money and what potential conflicts of interest they may have.

The state senator from Evanston also is sponsoring legislation that would require any candidate running for president whose name is on the ballot in Illinois to release their tax returns. The bill is in response to Republican President Donald Trump’s refusal to make his returns public.

The returns show Biss and his wife reported $32,568 in adjusted gross income for 2016, with a taxable income of $2,958 after exemptions and deductions. He owed no federal taxes.