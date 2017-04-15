× Injured Independence officer moved to long-term care rehab

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) _ An Independence police officer who was critically wounded during a home invasion has been moved from a hospital to long-term rehabilitation.

Officials with Centerpoint Medical Center said Friday that officer Tom Wagstaff has a long road to recovery but his progress so far has been “remarkable.”

Wagstaff was shot in the head March 29 when he responded to a report of a home invasion at an Independence home.

Investigators say police and two of the men exchanged gunfire when the men fled from the home.

Four suspects are charged in the home invasion and are being held on $500,000 bond.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has said it’s possible Wagstaff was hit by a bullet from another officer but she holds the suspects responsible for the officer’s injuries.