Masked gunmen hit 3 Metro East gas station overnight

TROY, IL (KTVI) – TROY, IL - Police are investigating overnight armed robberies at gas stations in three Metro East communities.

Around 2:20 Saturday morning, three robbers held up a clerk at gunpoint and took cash from the register at a MotoMart in O'Fallon.

Then, around 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., police saw the same M.O. at a Circle K in Troy and a Casey's in Maryville.

"That's all I would say is [it's] bold, and evidently the fact that they won't be caught," said Troy Police Chief Brad Parsons.

Parsons said he wants to find the suspects quickly, but it will not be an easy task because there is no current vehicle description.

"Our detectives were called out at about three this morning, shortly after it happened and they've been working non-stop trying to gather all of the physical evidence they can," Parsons said.

Parsons wants the public to see the surveillance photos, because it is the best hope his officers have.

"There is a lot of communication with our departments on this side of the river and we're all working together to narrow down who they are and where they're from," Parsons said.

Troy Police will have an extra patrol car parked outside the Circle K.

Parsons said he is concerned about public safety, because he does not know if the suspects are still in the area.

"When you have people who are willing to walk into a business armed, demand cash -- you don't know what steps they'll take or what level they'll take it to if something else goes wrong," Parsons said.

Troy Police said they did not turn up any leads Saturday on the identity of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy (618-667-6731), O'Fallon (618-624-4545) or Maryville (618-344-8899) Police Departments.

Suspects:

Suspect #1: Male between 5’8” – 5’10”. He was wearing a white shirt, dark jeans, red bandana around the lower portion of the face, white shirt wrapped around his head and black shoes. This suspect was armed during the time of the incidents.

Suspect #2: Male between 5’7” – 5’9”. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants, blue bandana around the lower portion of the face and white shoes.

Suspect #3: Male between 5’10” – 6’”. He was wearing a black sweat shirt, khaki, black bandana around the lower portion of the face, and white and black shoes.

