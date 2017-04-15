× MetroLink shutdown in Brentwood for suspicious package

BRENTWOOD, MO (KTVI) – Authorities from St. Louis County Police and the Brentwood Police Department has closed the MetroLink Eager Road Station. The shutdown is due to a suspicious package found at the station.

The station has been evacuated and the St. Louis County Bomb Squad has been called to the scene.

MetroLink has stopped train service between the Maplewood-Manchester and Richmond Heights MetroLink Stations. Passengers are being shuttled by buses between the Maplewood-Manchester, Brentwood I-64 and Richmond Heights Stations.

Metro says passengers should expect delays of up to 1 hour.