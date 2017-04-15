× Mistakes Cost Cardinals in 4-3 Loss to Yanks

A Kolten Wong throwing error and a Randal Grichuk base running blunder cost the Cardinals in a 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Friday night in the Bronx, New York. Matt Carpenter’s first inning two run homer gave the Redbirds the early 2-0 lead. But the Yankees Starlin Castro countered with a two run homer of his own in the Yankees first frame to tie the game 2-2 off Cardinals starter Michael Wacha. Austin Romine also homered off Wacha to give New York a 3-2 second inning lead. The Yankees increased their lead to 4-2 when Chase Headley doubled to right in the fifth inning. Base runner Jacoby Ellsbury had stopped at third base on Headley’s hit, but came in to score when Kolten Wong bounced the relay to home plate. Wacha ended up allowing four runs in six innings of work and took the loss. Wacha did strike out eight batters in the game.

The Cardinals rallied with a Grichuk run scoring double in the seventh inning to cut the Yankees lead to 4-3. But it was Grichuk’s base running blunder in the ninth inning that cost the Cardinals. Pinch hitter Jose Martinez doubled to left off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, but Grichuk hesitated rounding third base, choosing not to try to score the tying run, holding at third instead. Chapman then got Dexter Fowler to ground out to second to end the game and preserve the Yankees 4-3 win.

The loss drops the Cardinals to 3-7 on the young season.