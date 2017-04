ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Chef Georgios with Moore Food Distributors, along with his guest Jerry from The Grille at the Mansion, join us for a cooking demonstration of Flamin’ Sea Bass Skewers on a bed of mushroom risotto.

For more information, visit www.moorefooddist.com or call 314-426-1300.

Moore Food Distributors

9910 Page Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63132