Take a look at the 2017 St. Louis Cardinals promotions

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – St. Louis Cardinals fans, get ready for a season full of promotion nights. The Cardinals organization planned over 40 nights of promotions and themed nights this season, ranging from bobble-heads, jersey give-aways, a player garden gnome, replica rings, a June game where children will receive a Cardinals themed baseball glove and much more.

Manager of Promotions and Events Megan Eberhart joins us for more on this season’s St. Louis Cardinals promotions.

For more information, visit www.cardinals.com/promotions.