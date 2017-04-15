Walks for Wishes garners large crowd

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Saturday Forest Park was the place for walkers to be to make a wish. The Centene Walk for Wishes 2017 is the largest event of its kind in country.

Fox 2’s Vic Faust emceed the walk.

Proceeds from the walk will go to help fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening illnesses.

There were also bounce houses, face painting, games, and a whole lot of fun for the families that came out to enjoy the sunshine while helping out a good cause.