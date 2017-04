Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI)- Athletic training isn’t just for the pros. To get to that level, you have to start early. Fitness expert Arthur Shivers and his Generation 3 Fitness gym are offering a strength and conditioning camp for young athletes every Saturday from 10:00-11:00am. The cost is $25 for your first two sessions. The camps are open to kids age 8 to 18.

Generation 3 Fitness is located at 5912 Lindbergh in Hazelwood, MO. You can call them at (314) 643-6331.